  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Natalya changes her name after stepping outside WWE

Natalya changes her name after stepping outside WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 19, 2025 00:55 GMT
She has stepped outside the company (Credit: WWE.com)
She has stepped outside the company (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE veteran Natalya has been reinventing herself in recent months. The star has stepped up her game and showcased a different side to her character that fans have not seen in the long years leading up to her current role in wrestling. Recently, she stepped outside WWE and has now given herself a new name.

Ad

In an unfortunate update, despite her best efforts, Natalya lost her match at the NWA The Crockett Cup. Competing against Kenzie Paige, she hoped to win the NWA Women's World Championship, but was unsuccessful. She even had an altercation with a fan after her match, where she attacked the fan.

Now, the star has sent a message, showing that she's ready to make the change. After stepping outside the company, the star has not only changed her usual look to that of a more shoot-style combat fighter but also to that of a real wrestler. Additionally, she has changed her name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to her X account, the veteran revealed that she's calling herself Nattie - The Low-Key Legend.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"NATTIE. THE LOW-KEY LEGEND. 5.17.25"

Clearly, Natalya had a good time stepping outside WWE, but now it remains to be seen what's next for her. At this time, she's training Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa. Whether that will become her story remains uncertain.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications