Natalya changes her name after stepping outside WWE

WWE veteran Natalya has been reinventing herself in recent months. The star has stepped up her game and showcased a different side to her character that fans have not seen in the long years leading up to her current role in wrestling. Recently, she stepped outside WWE and has now given herself a new name.
In an unfortunate update, despite her best efforts, Natalya lost her match at the NWA The Crockett Cup. Competing against Kenzie Paige, she hoped to win the NWA Women's World Championship, but was unsuccessful. She even had an altercation with a fan after her match, where she attacked the fan.
Now, the star has sent a message, showing that she's ready to make the change. After stepping outside the company, the star has not only changed her usual look to that of a more shoot-style combat fighter but also to that of a real wrestler. Additionally, she has changed her name.
Taking to her X account, the veteran revealed that she's calling herself Nattie - The Low-Key Legend.
"NATTIE. THE LOW-KEY LEGEND. 5.17.25"
Clearly, Natalya had a good time stepping outside WWE, but now it remains to be seen what's next for her. At this time, she's training Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa. Whether that will become her story remains uncertain.