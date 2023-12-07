Natalya, Chelsea Green, and many other WWE Superstars react to 36-year-old's heartwarming update

WWE Superstars Natalya, Chelsea Green, and more recently reacted to a fellow superstar's heartwarming update.

The WWE Superstar in question is Johnny Gargano. The NXT Triple Crown Champion is currently having a wonderful time alongside teammate Tommaso Ciampa on the red brand.

On the November 27 edition of WWE's Monday night show, DIY participated in a tag team turmoil match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo had an impressive showing, as they eliminated Alpha Academy and Indus Sher before the eventual winners, Creed Brothers, pinned Gargano.

On the latest episode of RAW, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa took on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Both teams showcased their talent while trying to secure the decisive pin. In the end, however, both members of DIY combined to hit Kaiser with a Meet in the Middle to win the match.

Johnny Gargano recently took to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming update. The former NXT Champion shared pictures with his wife, Candice LeRae, and son, Quill Lewis Gargano, who was born on February 17, 2022.

Natalya, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Dexter Lumis, and more reacted to Gaegano's Instagram post. The superstars liked the post, as you can see in the image below:

WWE Superstars react to Gargano's post.

Johnny Gargano's message to the WWE Universe for constant support

In the main event of the October 2 episode of RAW, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. The Ring General left the ring after securing the win.

Following the end of the match, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci began assaulting the former NXT Champion. Fortunately for him, his long-time friend Johnny Gargano returned to save the day.

After the show ended, Johnny Gargano sent a heartfelt message on Twitter to his followers to thank them for their constant support. The DIY member also claimed he would make the most of the opportunity.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!," Johnny Gargano wrote.

