Family member congratulates WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on his recent enormous achievement

WWE Superstar Natalya congratulated Bret Hart as the latter received his Canada Walk of Fame plaque.

The Walk of Fame is a series of maple-leaf-like stars embedded on the sidewalks in Toronto in front of The Princess of Wales Theater, Roy Thomson Hall, and The Royal Alexandra Theater. It acknowledges eminent Canadians' achievements and accomplishments in their respective fields.

Hart was inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2021 alongside fellow Canadians Keanu Reeves, Jully Black, Graham Greene, Damian Warner, and many more.

After being inducted into the Walk of Fame last year, it was revealed by renowned journalist Steve Argintaru that the former WWE Champion had recently received his plaque. Natalya quote-tweeted the post:

"So cool," she wrote.

Nattie @NatbyNature Steve Argintaru @SteveTSN Congrats to Bret “Hitman” Hart, who received his plaque from Canada’s Walk Of Fame today in Calgary.



The ceremony has held at the Victoria Pavilion, which used to host Stampede Wrestling events.

Bret hoped it would take place there when I asked him about it back in June. Congrats to Bret “Hitman” Hart, who received his plaque from Canada’s Walk Of Fame today in Calgary. The ceremony has held at the Victoria Pavilion, which used to host Stampede Wrestling events. Bret hoped it would take place there when I asked him about it back in June. https://t.co/XMVjTCla9x So cool🖤 twitter.com/stevetsn/statu… So cool🖤 twitter.com/stevetsn/statu…

The award marks the first time a WWE Superstar has been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

Fans are delighted with Bret Hart's latest achievement

Fans of the legend noted that the Hall of Famer deserved the award for his contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

Heartfelt congratulations poured in from several fans who were excited to see Bret Hart receive his plaque.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Clint Corbett @clint_corbett @NatbyNature "You can never be prejudice about a color. Pink can be whatever you want it to be. I love the color pink." -Bret "Hitman" Hart @NatbyNature "You can never be prejudice about a color. Pink can be whatever you want it to be. I love the color pink." -Bret "Hitman" Hart

Zech @Zech19014724 @NatbyNature Congratulations to your uncle Bret and it's a well deserved honor @NatbyNature Congratulations to your uncle Bret and it's a well deserved honor 🎉🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆

One fan even said that Bret was one of his favorite wrestlers.

faron hurd @hurd_faron @NatbyNature That is awesome. He will always be one of my favorites. @NatbyNature That is awesome. He will always be one of my favorites.

While another fan wished he could congratulate the Hall of Famer personally.

Dustin Sterling @DustinSterlin11 @NatbyNature Congratulations to your uncle Bret Nattie.I wish that I was able to congratulate him and talk to him as well @NatbyNature Congratulations to your uncle Bret Nattie.I wish that I was able to congratulate him and talk to him as well

Fans even speculated that the next recipient should be Natalya's father, Jim Neidhart.

One fan stated that the entire Hart family should be inducted.

Eugene Morgan @aepi28

The entire Hart Family should be inducted. @NatbyNature Well deserved!The entire Hart Family should be inducted. @NatbyNature Well deserved!The entire Hart Family should be inducted.

Bret Hart was last seen on WWE programming in August 2019, where he wished Seth Rollins good luck in his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt congratulations upon The Hitman's latest accolade.

What do you make of Hart's latest achievement? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Bret Hart inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy