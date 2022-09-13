Family member congratulates WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on his recent enormous achievement

WWE Superstar Natalya congratulated Bret Hart as the latter received his Canada Walk of Fame plaque.
The Walk of Fame is a series of maple-leaf-like stars embedded on the sidewalks in Toronto in front of The Princess of Wales Theater, Roy Thomson Hall, and The Royal Alexandra Theater. It acknowledges eminent Canadians' achievements and accomplishments in their respective fields.
Hart was inducted into the Walk of Fame in 2021 alongside fellow Canadians Keanu Reeves, Jully Black, Graham Greene, Damian Warner, and many more.
After being inducted into the Walk of Fame last year, it was revealed by renowned journalist Steve Argintaru that the former WWE Champion had recently received his plaque. Natalya quote-tweeted the post:
"So cool," she wrote.
The award marks the first time a WWE Superstar has been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
Fans are delighted with Bret Hart's latest achievement
Fans of the legend noted that the Hall of Famer deserved the award for his contributions to the world of professional wrestling.
Heartfelt congratulations poured in from several fans who were excited to see Bret Hart receive his plaque.
Check out some of the reactions below.
One fan even said that Bret was one of his favorite wrestlers.
While another fan wished he could congratulate the Hall of Famer personally.
Fans even speculated that the next recipient should be Natalya's father, Jim Neidhart.
One fan stated that the entire Hart family should be inducted.
Bret Hart was last seen on WWE programming in August 2019, where he wished Seth Rollins good luck in his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.
The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt congratulations upon The Hitman's latest accolade.
What do you make of Hart's latest achievement? Let us know in the comments section below.
