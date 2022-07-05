Natalya continues to provoke Ronda Rousey whilst celebrating Independence Day

Ronda Rousey might have beaten Natalya at Money in the Bank, but The Queen of Harts isn't taking this loss as the definitive end to their rivalry.

Things between Rousey and Natalya have gotten personal in recent months leading up to their championship match on Saturday at Money in the Bank. While Rousey emerged from the match as the victor, but Nattie can take claim to injuring The Baddest Woman in the Planet in the process.

Nattie chose to celebrate that fact today on social media, posting a picture of herself beating up Rousey from Money in the Bank while she wished everyone a happy fourth of July. Tweeting out:

"I hope you all are having an incredible Monday! "Happy4thofJuly," Natalya said in a tweet.

Ronda Rousey shows respect to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank

While there are clearly still hard feelings between Ronda Rousey and Natalya, there seemingly doesn't appear to be any between Rousey and the new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Following Rousey's match with Natalya at Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan cashed in and utilized Rousey's injured leg against her to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time.

Many would have expected Rousey to be upset with Morgan following the cash-in, but instead, she handed Morgan the title and embraced the new champion.

While we aren't sure what's next for The Baddest Woman on the Planet, it doesn't appear that she'll be holding any kind of grudge against Morgan going forward.

With Nattie still poking at Ronda Rousey, we wouldn't be surprised if this rivalry continues without the SmackDown Women's Championship. But if it does, what's next for Liv Morgan? Some fans are already predicting the return of Charlotte Flair to mess with the newly crowned champion, but that has yet to be confirmed. Whatever happens, one thing is for sure, the women's division on SmackDown just got a lot more interesting with Morgan leading the charge.

