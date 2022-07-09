"A lot of people don't know" - Natalya discloses that WWE Hall of Famer wrestled with a broken back in the final stages of his career

WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about the tragedies faced by her family during their time in the wrestling industry.

Natalya recently competed against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money In The Bank. On the most recent WWE RAW, Nattie attacked the new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan with an assist from Carmella. Bianca Belair came to Morgan's rescue, leading to a tag team match between the four women.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sports, Nattie discussed the tragic incident faced by her uncle, Davey, while working in WCW. She added how he broke his back and eventually lost his life a few years later:

"There's been a lot of tragedy in our family. Like my uncle, Davey was 38 when he died. He had a broken back, a lot of people don't know that about Davey, but Davey like broke his back when he was wrestling in WCW. So he spent a lot of like last few years of his career he was working through with a broken back. But he had wrestled since he was 15, it was the only thing that he knew and it was the only thing that he loved. So, he continued to work through that, but in order to work through that, that pain came up with a price. That was really hard, watching him go through that one, watching his family go through that." - said Natalya. (5:19- 5:54)

Natalya shed light on Bret Hart's health condition

The Queen of Harts also spoke about her uncle Bret Hart's current health condition and how he is dealing with it.

In the same interview, The Queen of Harts mentioned that her uncle Bret had suffered a severe stroke and was paralyzed for 3months. Nattie added that although The Hitman has recovered properly, he is still dealing with it every single day. She said:

"My uncle, Bret you know when he had that stroke, he was paralyzed for like 3 months. He couldn't even like do this (shows posture) with his hand. He couldn't even wink. You know we see Bret now, and we are like, 'okay, he's fine.' But for 3 months after his stroke, it was very very critical. It was really really bad. Like he had a lot of issues recovering from that. And it's stuff that he still deals with." (5:55-6:23)

