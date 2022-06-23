"Her best friend Shayna Baszler chose me" - Natalya fires shots at fellow WWE Superstar

Natalya isn't pulling any punches when it comes to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Nattie and Shayna Baszler have been teaming up for a number of months now. Heading into her title match at Money in the Bank, it seemingly appears that Baszler has chosen a side.

Natalya was a guest on this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what she thought Ronda Rousey's beef was with her, Nattie said she believed the biggest issue stemmed from the fact that Shayna Baszler picked her over Rousey.

"It's a little off-topic, but I think actually one of Ronda's biggest beefs with me is that her best friend Shayna Baszler chose me," Natalya said. "So maybe we can address that as well. But Ronda is resilient. She'll be fine. And if she's not fine, then maybe I'll just become the new Women's Champion." [Timestamp: 48:07 - 48:25]

Natalya believes what she did to Ronda Rousey was self-defense

Nattie recently attacked Ronda Rousey from behind on a recent episode of SmackDown. Despite the nature of the attack, Nattie claims that it was done in self-defense.

"I don't feel like I attacked Ronda at all," Natalya said. "I feel like it was self-defense, and every incredible third-generation female superstar has to stand up for themselves. And I mean, Ronda has been throwing jabs at everybody left, right, and center since she's been back, so it's nice that we can kind of play on equal playing field."

She added:

"We're now equal, Ronda. I think she's gonna be just fine. If Ronda thinks that was an attack. She's got another thing coming for her Money in the Bank. I'll tell you that much." [Timestamp: 48:38 - 49:06]

Nattie @NatbyNature

onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart twitter.com/rondarousey/st… Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey



youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature youtube.com/c/TheNeidharts It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart twitter.com/rondarousey/st…

The Canadian star is scheduled to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship on July 2 at Money in the Bank. It will be the champion's first title defense on a premium live event since winning the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania Backlash.

