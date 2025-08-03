Natalya gives herself a new name following massive win

Natalya has given herself a new name after securing a massive win outside WWE. The veteran has made very limited appearances for the wrestling promotion thus far in 2025.Although she wrestled a tag team match at WWE Main Event on July 27 and the 20-Woman Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event, the veteran has not been part of a significant storyline for a while now. She failed to make it to the SummerSlam match card. However, the former Women's Champion returned to GCW Bloodsport last night and defeated former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in a one-on-one contest.Earlier today, Natalya took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself in action against Masha Slamovich at GCW Bloodsport XIV. Competing in the bout as Nattie Neidhart, the former SmackDown Women's Champion, referred to herself as &quot;BLOODSPORT NATTIE&quot; in the caption.&quot;BLOODSPORT NATTIE,&quot; she wrote. Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalya reveals she invited a former WWE Superstar to train with herSpeaking in a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya claimed that she had been talking with former two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya) about training with her.Natalya noted that she was excited about the former WWE Superstar joining her at the Hart Dungeon for the training. The 43-year-old added she told Saraya that she would love to get in the ring with the former AEW Women's Champion if the latter was willing to put in the work.&quot;Well, I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon, and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like, you know, if you bring your heart and you bring, you know, your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her,&quot; she said.You can check out her comments in the video below: Saraya's last in-ring appearance was on the October 8, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, where she competed in a Four-Way match to determine the number one contender to the AEW Women's World Title. She left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and is currently a free agent. It remains to be seen if Paige will ever step back inside the squared circle.