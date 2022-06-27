Natalya gives Ronda Rousey a new nickname following WWE SmackDown promo

Natalya continues to fire shots at Ronda Rousey on social media following their interaction on SmackDown Friday night.

Nattie came out on SmackDown dressed up as Ronda Rousey and pushed around a baby carriage. She mocked The Baddest Woman on the Planet and teased the fact that she would be tapping out to the Sharpshooter at Money in the Bank.

This brought out Rousey, who threw shade at the third-generation star, saying she didn't recognize her without her rack out.

Natalya has chosen to use this line to her advantage on social media, calling the SmackDown Women's Champion a hypocrite and posting a mocking music video:

"This could be the dance hit of the summer! I call it, Ronda The Hypocrite. #SmackDown," Natalya said in a tweet.

Ronda Rousey cuts her best promo yet on SmackDown

While many might try to dismiss the SmackDown segment due to the way Natalya was dressed, it would be a gigantic disservice to Ronda Rousey, who arguably cut her best WWE promo ever on Friday night.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet delivered a solid promo with a sense of calm and confidence that we haven't seen from her since she returned to the company earlier this year.

It's evident that Natalya brings something out of Rousey, and it might be in WWE's best interest to extend this feud to help her improve her craft throughout the duration of the summer.

If you haven't seen Rousey's promo yet, you can check it out in the embedded tweet below.

It's clear that Rousey is in her comfort zone when it comes to interacting with Natalya. She demonstrated as much by delivering in the segment against The Queen of Harts on SmackDown.

If this rivalry extends beyond Money in the Bank, perhaps Rousey could become an even better overall WWE Superstar than she already is. Only time will tell.

