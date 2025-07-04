Natalya issues public apology

Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya has issued a public apology to a fellow colleague. This happened during an episode of Busted Open, where she was joined by her tag team partner, Maxxine Dupri.
Natalya has been one of the longest-tenured female WWE stars. During this time, she has won multiple championships, had some memorable feuds, and helped elevate younger talent. Right now, she is in an alliance with Maxxine, with the duo going by the name of The Dungeon Dolls.
Speaking on Busted Open, Nattie revealed that Maxxine recently asked her to train at the iconic Hart Dungeon, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't sure whether she would fit in. However, Maxxine managed to impress The Queen of Harts when she "out-wrestled" all the top prospects at The Dungeon. The Canadian apologized to the Alpha Academy member, admitting that she judged the book by its cover.
"Maxxine would not take no for an answer. And so, I wanna say I'm sorry because you wouldn't take no for an answer, and you showed up, and we had this private training session. It was me, TJ, and Nikki Bella was there with us, and we had a few of our top prospects at The Dungeon... Sydney (Maxxine's real name) stayed with us for four hours and outwrestled everyone, and so, I wanna say, I’m sorry, because I did judge a book by its cover, and you impressed the sh*t out of me,” Natalya said.
Maxxine mentioned how she saw Nattie and The Bella Twins on Total Divas and was in awe of them when she joined WWE. She added that when Nattie didn't see the fire in her, all she wanted to do was to respectfully prove her wrong.
Natalya praised Maxxine Dupri's work ethic
In March 2025, Natalya appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about Maxxine Dupri.
The Queen of Harts was full of praise for her teammate, saying that the 28-year-old is putting in the hard yards.
"First of all, I have so much respect for Maxxine. She is very hard-working. On her days off, she’s training; she’s going to several different schools; she’s trying to learn; she’s going to the Performance Center. Of course, she didn’t have a wrestling background. She wasn’t on the independents. So she is trying to learn. She’s trying to grow," she said. [H/T: Fightful]
Maxxine Dupri has come a long way from her early days in NXT. With her working under the Canadian's tutelage, fans can expect more things from the Alpha Academy member moving forward.
