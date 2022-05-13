Natalya makes bold prediction about her future in WWE

Natalya has made bold predictions regarding her WWE future, stating that she'll become a champion on SmackDown this Friday night.

The self-proclaimed 'Best of All Time' is currently scheduled to team up with Shayna Baszler to take on Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the blue brand.

In a recent tweet, Natalya vowed that she and The Queen of Spade will walk out as the new champions. Here is what the tweet read:

"SmackDown can’t come fast enough. Soon to be #ANDNEW Shayna SBaszler!"

Natalya discusses her accomplishments in WWE

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been a part of the sports entertainment giant for over a decade, and she's not slowing down. Besides competing on SmackDown, she also made appearances on NXT 2.0.

She took on Cora Jade on the latest episode of the show, where she emerged victorious via the referee's decision. Speaking to Megan Morant on WWE Digital, Nattie listed down some of the things that she has accomplished in WWE.

"That is what the best of all time does. I work Mondays, I work Tuesdays, I work Fridays, I work weekends, I train in my own ring on Wednesday nights. I can do it all. There's a reason why I have the most matches of any woman in WWE history. There's a reason why I have the most wins if any woman in WWE history. There's a reason why I have the most pay-per-view matches and the most WrestleMania matches. I mean, even Guinness Book of World Records, can't keep up with all my records," she said.

She has previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, teaming up with Tamina. The team defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszle. Boss N Glow captured the title at WrestleMania 38. It's yet to be seen if she'll recapture the gold once again or not.

Edited by Neda Ali