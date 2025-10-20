Natalya makes major career announcement

WWE Superstar Natalya made a major career announcement on social media. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Natalya is set to release her new book, &quot;The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE,&quot; on October 26, 2025. The memoir will discuss her life in professional wrestling, and she will also be opening up about the legacy of the Hart dynasty. The veteran will be going on a thirteen-city book tour starting later this month to promote the release of her memoir. You can check out the dates of the tour in her Instagram post below. &quot;The journey continues… 📖💖 So excited to officially announce The Last Hart Beating Book Tour. From LA to Toronto, Calgary to New York, and so many places in between — I can’t wait to meet you all, sign your books, take tons of selfies (cuz you know that’s how I roll!!) and share this story with you. 🖤 Details &amp; tickets: LastHartBeatingBook.com,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalya has not competed in a match on WWE RAW since her loss to Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on August 18. Lynch will be defending the title against Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri later tonight. Natalya invites a former WWE star to train with herRAW star Natalya recently invited Saraya, formerly known as Paige, to train with her. Saraya spent some time in All Elite Wrestling but exited the promotion earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran invited Saraya to train with her at the Hart Dungeon.&quot;Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her,&quot; she said. WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKNatalya wants to face Saraya in the ring again 👀 “It would be a generational match”It will be fascinating to see if the company has any plans for the 43-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW.