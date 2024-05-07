Natalya makes startling revelation following WWE RAW; sends message to IYO SKY

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to send a message to IYO SKY following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, the 41-year-old battled in a bout against IYO SKY in the first round of The Queen of the Ring tournament. The Queen of Harts showcased an amazing display of moves but fell short as The Genius of the Sky took the win by pinfall.

Following their match, Natalya took to X/Twitter to make a startling revelation as she wrote that IYO SKY was the 60th woman she has faced in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Queen of Harts also mentioned that she felt great being in the best shape of her life.

"[IYO SKY] is the 60th woman I’ve wrestled in WWE. She’s everything I had expected her to be and more. It feels great to be in the best shape of my life, doing the best work of my life. UNSTOPPABLE AND UNBREAKABLE," she wrote.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Natalya reacted after she was not included in the 2024 WWE Draft

Following the 2024 WWE Draft, Natalya took to X/Twitter to react after being left out. The Queen of Harts took her omission from the Draft in a positive way, saying that she would not be defined by a particular brand.

"When you’re the B.O.A.T. - you’re not defined by a brand. You’re simply ICONIC. I can rise to the occasion anywhere, under any circumstance, at any time. I’ve spent 17 years proving that against every odd. Tomorrow night at [NXT] will be a F’N war."

Although Natalya has received numerous opportunities to challenge for the gold in recent months, she has lost each one of them. Many fans believe The Queen of Harts deserves to win a title soon.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former SmackDown Women's Champion's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback