Natalya name-drops top WWE stars she wants to indulge in a "slap fest" with

Natalya's run on WWE RAW since the new year commenced has been rather slow. She is currently active in the women's tag team division alongside former NXT star Tegan Nox.

Earlier today on Instagram, the veteran named some superstars in the roster she would love to slap. Her list included current Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.

Tegan Nox echoed her playful sentiment as well, with Natalya further saying that she wishes to do the same to Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae.

Watch Natalya's Instagram story here.

"I enjoy a good slap fest," wrote Natalya.

Natalya's Instagram story

Natalya recently spoke extensively about The Hart Family Dungeon wrestling school, where she trains young talents with her husband, TJ Wilson. The latter, who has retired from in-ring competition and has since taken up the role of a backstage producer in WWE, claimed that it is his biggest contribution to the wrestling business.

Natalya shares the best advice she can give to WWE Superstars

When asked about Jade Cargill's debut prior to Royal Rumble, who was training with Natalya in The Dungeon, Natalya told Sportskeeda's Emily Mae that it's not just in the case of the former AEW star but for literally every superstar on the roster:

"I think for anybody that's in this, whether it's Jade, whether it's somebody from NXT, whether it's a returning superstar, whether it's a legend or whether it's myself, I think the biggest and best piece of advice I can give is to take this one day at a time. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Because it's ever-changing. Every single day is ever-changing."

Natalya made her WWE debut in 2010 and has since been part of some of the memorable moments in the women's division.

She entered the Royal Rumble last month at number one and tussled with the returning Naomi, who drew number two. The Queen of Harts stayed alive in the match for just shy of 21 minutes before being eliminated by her teammate, Tegan Nox. It remains to be seen if the veteran wins another title in WWE down the line.

