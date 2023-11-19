Natalya, Nick Aldis and other WWE stars react to Edge's emotional update

Edge wrote an emotional message on social media after his team won at AEW Full Gear. Several WWE stars such as Natalya and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis reacted to The Rated R Superstar's post.

The 50-year-old former WWE superstar poured his heart out after his debut at The Great Western Forum, now called the Kia Forum. He was overwhelmed after teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin, calling his stint with AEW as possibly the "final act" of his legendary career.

"Last night I felt like the 17-year-old kid stepping into that concrete-like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man," Edge wrote.

Several WWE stars such as SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, The Viking Raiders' Erik, NXT star Lexis King, LWO's Cruz Del Toro, SmackDown play-by-play announcer Kevin Patrick, and "The Nigerian Giant" Omos reacted to the emotional update.

Former SmackDown Women's champion Natalya also commented on the post, complimenting the former WWE champion's physique.

Edge left WWE on Sept. 30 when his contract expired. He joined AEW two days later, making his debut at the WrestleDream event using his real name Adam Copeland.

Edge teams up with Sting and Darby Allin to beat The Patriarchy

Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, teamed up with Sting and Darby to take on The Patriarchy's Christian Cage, Lucharsaurus and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear. The six-man tag team match opened the pay-per-view, with Ric Flair making a cameo and confronting Cage.

Christian Cage barely avoided any interaction with Adam Copeland during the match. AEW is likely saving a one-on-one encounter between the real-life best friends sometime in the future.

Do you see Adam Copeland finishing his career at AEW or will he return to WWE someday? Share your answers in the comments section below.

