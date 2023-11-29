Natalya, Nikkita Lyons and other WWE stars react to Liv Morgan's personal update amid her absence

WWE stars, including Natalya, Aliyah, Megan Morent, and Nikkita Lyons, recently reacted to Liv Morgan's post on social media.

Morgan was last seen inside the squared circle on the July 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, when she, alongside her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Liv is currently on a hiatus from the company due to an injury. She recently made her Hollywood debut with her first movie, 'The Kill Room.'

Taking to social media, Morgan recently uploaded a few photos and videos of herself throughout the week, as she mentioned how grateful she was for having that time.

Responding to the RAW Superstar's post, several stars like Nattie, Aliyah, Lyons, and Megan Morent sent out their comments as they praised the former for her contribution towards humanity.

Check out a screengrab of the comments below.

WWE stars react to Liv Morgan's recent post.

Liv Morgan recalled one of her insane storylines with CJ Perry (Lana)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had previously recalled her insane storyline with former WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump in 2020, Morgan discussed the storyline where Lana had cheated on her husband, Rusev, with Bobby Lashley. Liv was added to the storyline when she returned to weekly programming and was revealed as The Ravishing Russian's lover.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion detailed how crazy the storyline was and how anxious she was before coming out to the ring.

"Yeah, I was just like, 'I have to bring it,' you know? It was the craziest high that I've ever felt. My adrenaline was through the rough to where I felt nothing. Like, I was pacing, pacing, pacing, and I was driving myself crazy. Right before I was about to go out, my body was just overwhelmed with ease. I never thought that I would object to a wedding."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Liv Morgan in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.