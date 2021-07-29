"I don't think it's good" - WWE star says people doubted her before match against Becky Lynch

Natalya has recalled how people were unsure if she was the right challenger for Becky Lynch's RAW Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Lynch retained her title against Natalya in a 15-minute match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Despite Lynch’s popularity, Natalya was also treated as a fan favorite at the event due to the fact that she is Canadian.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Natalya said she was warned about receiving negative reactions in front of her home country’s fans.

“That night was so awesome,” Natalya said. “It was just like the stars aligned. I remember being told, ‘Hey, I don’t think it’s good. You and Becky, you’re both good guys, you’re gonna be in Canada. They’re gonna like Becky more than you and they’re not gonna cheer for you.’ I was thinking, ‘I don’t care who they cheer for. I just want to have an incredible match.’”

Watch the video above to hear more from Natalya about her match against Becky Lynch. She also gave her thoughts on the current RAW Women’s Championship storyline involving Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H.

Natalya on facing Becky Lynch at the height of her career

Natalya and Becky Lynch

In 2019, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Natalya says it was “so cool” to face Lynch during a huge year for her fellow WWE star. She also appreciated getting a chance to perform at an event which has so much history in her family.

“Looking back to even my uncles, Bret Hart and British Bulldog, SummerSlam 1992, sold out Wembley Stadium,” Natalya added. “And I think for me to add to my own body of work, to do that with Becky Lynch in front of over 20,000 people in a sold-out arena in Toronto, representing the Hart family, women’s wrestling, Becky on the high of her career, it was so cool. That night really complimented both of us and it was one of my favorite matches.”

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer has repeatedly teased in recent weeks that she could make her WWE in-ring return soon.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Rohit Mishra