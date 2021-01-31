Natalya posts and deletes photo with WWE Hall of Famer ahead of Royal Rumble

Natalya might have spoiled a surprise return in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match in her latest Instagram story, which she deleted soon after.

The 2021 Royal Rumble event is mere hours away from us. The show will feature two Royal Rumble matches. Natalya recently posted a photo on her official Instagram story, in which she can be seen hanging out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a backstage area. The caption to the story read, "Can't wait for this Sunday", with Trish tagged in the same.

Interestingly, Natalya deleted the story immediately after, and the fans who noticed the post are speculating that Natalya might have spoiled Trish Stratus's return at the Royal Rumble. Check out the screengrab of the deleted story below:

Natalya's deleted story

The 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match Is Easily Best Of 3 Women's Rumble Matches



Sasha & Trish Staredown



Asuka's Win



Ronda Rousey WWE Debut pic.twitter.com/nuczY91jU9 — Stevenwwefan98 fan account (@stevenwwefan98) January 27, 2021

Natalya will be an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble and will come out at #30

Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka during the WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special to earn the #30 spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. She has a golden opportunity to win it all and compete for a Women's title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

3 years ago today, my favorite encounter from the First Ever Women’s #RoyalRumble took place..😂👏



Might just be me but, Sasha Vs Trish still remains to be one of my Ultimate Dream Matches.@SashaBanksWWE @TrishStratusCom pic.twitter.com/sIrpJxlFDo — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) January 28, 2021

As for Trish Stratus, she has competed in the Women's Royal Rumble in the past and has had strong showings. Trish Stratus last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost a singles match to Charlotte Flair via submission. Judging by the fact that Natalya deleted the story, it seems highly likely that Trish will be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The match features a who's who of WWE's finest female competitors. There are a bunch of strong contenders who could realistically win the match, but it would be a surprise for the ages if Trish shows up and ends up winning the whole thing.

If Trish does make a return at the Royal Rumble, do you see her winning it? Are you interested in seeing a Trish Stratus Women's title reign at this point? Sound off in the comment section!