Natalya praises former student following huge match on WWE SmackDown

Natalya is not just one of the top performers in WWE but also a respected trainer. She runs a wrestling workshop along with her husband, Tyson Kidd. She has trained several current superstars and recently praised a former student following a huge match on SmackDown.

Her former student, B-Fab wrestled against Charlotte Flair in Barcelona in the most recent edition of SmackDown. Taking on The Queen is no easy task, and although she lost the match, the 34-year-old showed the WWE Universe glimpses of her potential. Natalya also noticed this and praised her on social media.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared that she was proud of B-Fab and that all the hard work the latter had put in was paying off. She also claimed that there was more to come from the 34-year-old and that things were just getting started.

"So proud of @TheVibeBri. Hard work pays off and she’s just getting started… #SmackDown," she wrote.

It is great to see the teacher acknowledge the student with this tweet. B-Fab has only just begun her singles career and has been fairly impressive so far. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her. That being said, she will likely always have the support of her former trainer.

Natalya recently released her memoir, which has quickly become a best-seller

Her students aside, it has been a while since Natalya has had a televised singles match. Her last bout came in September 2024 when she wrestled Zoey Stark on RAW. However, the 42-year-old has been focusing on things outside of wrestling.

She recently released her memoir, which she titled The Last Hart Beating: From The Dungeon to WWE. The book will only be released on October 28, 2025, but it is already making waves.

The former WWE Divas Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion revealed on social media that it took just 24 hours for her book to become a best-seller on Amazon.

It will be interesting to read what Natalya has to say in her book. It is sure to have stories about her time training to become a wrestler, some locker room gossip, and much more.

