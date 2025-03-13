Congratulations to WWE Superstar Natalya!

WWE Superstar Natalya recently surprised the wrestling world with a major announcement. Now, she has shared another update and congratulations are in order for The Queen of Harts.

Ad

Natalya is one of the most respected female stars in the sports entertainment juggernaut. She has won three titles so far, the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Tamina.

The 42-year-old veteran recently announced that her memoir titled The Last Hart Beating: From The Dungeon to WWE will be out on October 28. The book is available for preorder currently.

Natalya took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that it has already become a bestseller on Amazon and thanked fans for the tremendous support.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"In 24 hours, I’m a BEST SELLER! I’m so blown away by everyone’s support for my book. I can’t put into words what it means to me. I’m so grateful. 🥹," wrote Natalya.

Check out The Queen of Harts' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Superstar Natalya made a huge revelation

The Queen of Harts has had an almost two-decade career in the sports entertainment juggernaut. She re-signed a new deal with WWE last year after a brief period of uncertainty.

While speaking during her interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Natalya said that she chose to stay with the Stamford-based promotion as she had a "lot of faith" in Triple H. The veteran heaped praises on The Game and added that the WWE product right now is hotter than the Attitude Era.

Ad

“Because I have a lot of faith in Triple H. I have a lot of faith in his ability to tell stories, and I’ve seen, just in the last year, the entire company is hotter than it’s ever been. Ever. We’re hotter than the Attitude Era right now," she said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

Natalya is not involved in any major storyline for WrestleMania 41, but it will be interesting to see how Triple H books her after The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback