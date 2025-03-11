Massive WWE star reveals she re-signed because of Triple H

A popular WWE Superstar recently shared that she re-signed with the company because of her faith in Triple H. The Game currently serves as the Chief Content Officer for the promotion.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, Natalya discussed her decision to re-sign with the company. The veteran has not been featured on WWE RAW in recent months but will be performing at a Bloodsport event during the WrestleMania weekend this year.

Natalya shared that she wanted to stay with the company because she has faith in Triple H's ability to tell stories and noted that the company is hotter than it has ever been.

“Because I have a lot of faith in Triple H. I have a lot of faith in his ability to tell stories, and I’ve seen, just in the last year, the entire company is hotter than it’s ever been. Ever. We’re hotter than the Attitude Era right now," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The former champion added that she was backstage for RAW last night at Madison Square Garden, and the floor was vibrating during the show due to the noise. She said that every show feels big due to the company's storytelling.

You can check out the interview in the video below.

The 42-year-old has not competed on RAW since December 2024. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year but was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Natalya reveals she wants to wrestle male WWE star

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared that she wanted to face Chad Gable in a wrestling match.

Chad Gable is the leader of American Made on RAW but has been sidetracked with his quest to take down luchadors on the red brand. In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Natalya shared that she would like to battle Gable someday and noted that the match would probably be excellent.

“Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch," she said. [From 01:15 to 01:27]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Natalya signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 and has accomplished a lot during her 18 years with the company. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for her in the weeks ahead.

