"I want them all signed." - Natalya praises former WWE Superstar for new merch

WWE Legend Natalya has taken to Twitter to promote the merchandise of the Ruthless Aggression era star Cherry.

Cherry worked as a valet on WWE TV during the mid-to-late 2000s, mainly on the SmackDown brand. She managed Deuce and Domino during her run in the company, a 50s throwback team that used to ride to the ring in a Cadillac. The team even ended the record-setting WWE Tag Team Title reign of Paul London and Brian Kendrick. Cherry was also known for the roller skates she wore to the ring.

Having briefly shared the locker room with Cherry during her WWE run, Natalya obviously remained friends with the former manager. The Queen of Harts took to social media to quote-tweet the announcement of some new merch from Cherry, currently available from her merch store on ProWrestlingTees. Nattie claimed she had bought them all, and that she wanted them all signed.

"I bought them all and I want them all signed by you, @FmrDivaCherry" Nattie wrote

Take a look at her tweet below:

The t-shirt designs feature Cherry's name, a cartoon version of her likeness, and one that calls her the "Original rollerskating diva."

Natalya and Cherry share a significant moment in WWE

Natalya and Cherry's history goes deeper than merely sharing a locker room during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era.

Cherry was actually Nattie' first opponent on WWE TV. On April 25th 2008, The Queen of Harts had a dominant display against Cherry, who lost via submission to the Sharpshooter. Nattie also pointed this out on Twitter.

After all, you were my first match in WWE… always so incredibly grateful for that @FmrDivaCherry

Check out her tweet below:

Cherry retired from in-ring competition in late 2008, but Nattie is still going strong. She and Sonya Deville recently lost in a tag title tournament match to the debuting Toxic Attraction.

What do you think of Cherry's merch? Do you remember her match with Natalya? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil