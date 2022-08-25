Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin hints at huge change

Is Gigi Dolin considering a massive change to her character going forward?

The former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is currently sidelined from the ring with an injury and is seemingly looking for inspiration from her past to move forward into the future. Before signing with the NXT, Dolin was known on the independent scene as Priscilla Kelly. She featured a significantly different look than her Dolin character that we see every week on the multi-colored brand of NXT.

The Toxic Attraction member took to social media this morning to tease a potential change back to her previous look with a variety of black and white pictures. Tweeting out:

"Surely, PK is still in here somewhere *zany face emoji*," Dolin wrote.

Gigi Dolin reportedly suffered a concussion in her tag team match last Friday on SmackDown

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their WWE main roster debut last Friday on SmackDown. Toxic Attraction defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance into the second round of the WWE Women's World Tag Team Tournament.

Unfortunately, Dolin suffered an injury during the match, and it was announced Monday evening before WWE RAW that Toxic Attraction needed to be pulled from the tournament.

Many fans suggested that Dolin should be replaced by Toxic Attraction's leader and current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Still, WWE chose to go in another direction, and there will be a second-chance fatal four-way tag team match on SmackDown this week to determine Toxic Attraction's replacement in the tournament.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Gigi Dolin a speedy recovery and hope to see her return to action soon.

WWE @WWE



A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe , Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. https://t.co/HaQFBuSnXn

What do you make of Dolin's pictures on social media? Would you like to see her make a throwback to her Priscilla Kelly character? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Gigi Dolin go back to her old look? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell