Natalya provides an update on her ankle injury

Last week, Natalya, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, had surgery to repair her ankle injury, which happened last Monday on RAW.

For those unaware, Natalya was injured in a tag match last week on Monday Night RAW when she and Tamina faced off against Eva Marie and Duodrop. Tamina had to finish the match on her own, and Natalya was carried out of the ringside area after the conclusion of the match.

Following last week's surgery, Natalya has been providing updates to the WWE Universe on social media regarding her injury status.

Natalya revealed on Twitter this afternoon that she's already got rid of her crutches, stating that they were getting on her nerves:

"Day three. Got rid of the crutches today. They got on my nerves. #unbreakable," Natalya tweeted out this afternoon.

How long will Natalya be sidelined with her ankle injury?

The main question now remains: how long will Natalya be on the shelf, and will it be so long that she and Tamina will need to forfeit the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

Last week Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Natalya was only expected to miss a few weeks following the ankle injury, but this was prior to the announcement that she was going in for surgery, so this timetable might not be accurate.

WWE hasn't had a great focus on the women's tag team division in 2021, and an injury to one of the current title holders probably won't help matters.

