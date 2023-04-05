Natalya reacts to 43-year-old former WWE Superstar's post with a six-word message after achieving huge milestone

Current SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently reacted to former WWE Superstar Mickie James' post with a six-word message.

Nattie has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of women's wrestling and has contributed a lot to the company throughout the years. The SmackDown Superstar recently took to Twitter to reveal that she has completed 15 years in the company.

Taking to social media, Mickie James congratulated Nattie on her 15 years in the company and mentioned how hard the latter has worked to reach where she is today.

Mickie James wrote:

"What you’ve been able to do in the industry much less one company is remarkable and unheard of. A trailblazer of forever being the hardest working woman in the room. They said 5years tops girls. You said x3 baby!!! You deserve all your (flowers emoji) always. Congratulations Nattie. (heart emoji)"

Responding to James' tweet, Nattie thanked her and wrote that only a woman with real talent can recognize another woman's potential.

"Thank you, @MickieJames. Real recognize real. (high-five emoji)"

Check out Nattie's tweet below:

Natalya gave her honest opinion on the introduction of other championships in women's wrestling

While speaking in an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Natalya mentioned that more championships need to be added to women's wrestling. She also stated that more female wrestlers should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame every year.

She named Miss Elizabeth, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Layla, and Victoria as some of the female wrestlers who deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Yes, I think that we need more championships. We need more representation. Next year for the Hall of Fame, I want two women getting inducted. We have all these men getting inducted. I just think it'd be so cool to have two women get inducted. There's so many women that deserve to be in that Hall of Fame like Miss Elizabeth, like Michelle McCool, like Layla, like Victoria, like Mickie James. The list goes on and on," she said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

