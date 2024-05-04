Natalya reacts after a long-time WWE name receives praise

Natalya has called a long-time WWE personality "a class act" on social media.

Byron Saxton has been a part of the WWE roster for several years now. He started off as commentator for ECW and has never looked back since. Over the years, Saxton has donned many hats for the company and has most notably played the role of a backstage interviewer. Saxton has almost always remained out of controversy and is known for being a thorough professional.

Sebastian Hack just took to social media to praise Byron Saxton for his positive energy and enthusiasm. The BOAT caught wind of the tweet and reacted to hit by calling Saxton "a class act."

"I adore @ByronSaxton. A class act!!!!!!!!!!"

Natalya reacted to not being part of the WWE Draft

Natalya is a legend in women's wrestling. She has been part of the WWE for several years now and has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in her career. She has even achieved a couple of Guinness World Records for her accomplishments.

Despite her stellar track record in the ring, the self proclaimed BOAT was not part of the WWE Draft this year. When a fan pointed it out on social media, Natalya reacted to it in a positive manner.

"When you’re the B.O.A.T. - you’re not defined by a brand. You’re simply ICONIC. I can rise to the occasion anywhere, under any circumstance, at any time. I’ve spent 17 years proving that against every odd. Tomorrow night at @WWNXT will be a F’N war."

The BOAT has been busy being a mentor to the younger women in the locker room. She recently appeared in WWE NXT where she faced Lola Vice in the first ever Women's Underground Match. It remains to be see if she will make more appearances on NXT to help new talent coming up the WWE system.

