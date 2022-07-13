Natalya reacts to reports of her in-ring incident with Liv Morgan

Following a WWE Live Event, Natalya has responded to reports of her recent incident with Liv Morgan.

On July 9, a Triple Threat match was held at a WWE live event in Sacramento, with the SmackDown Women’s title on the line. The contest featured SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and Natalya. The match ended with Morgan hitting her finisher on Natalya and pinning her to pick up the victory.

Immediately following Liv's win, Natalya got up and stormed out of the ring and seemed angry at Morgan. She shared a tweet soon after, explaining that she was thanking Morgan, which she deleted later, raising more questions in the process.

Several pro-wrestling news outlets covered the live event incident. Natalya responded to one of those reports with a cheeky response. Check it out below:

"Slow news day," she wrote in her tweet.

Natalya has an opportunity to win Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's title

Natalya and Liv Morgan are all set to square off in a singles match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. If Natalya defeats Morgan, she will earn an opportunity to compete for the SmackDown Women's title.

Natalya's actions at the Sacramento live event didn't sit well with a lot of fans. The tweet embedded above received a bunch of negative comments from fans who weren't happy with Natalya's actions. Check out some of those comments below:

HarrellR @harrell_r15 @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR Don’t get mad that liv is over with the fans and you think your last name entitles you to things. If liv made a mistake you should’ve addressed it in the back instead of being unprofessional. Brett is not your dad @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR Don’t get mad that liv is over with the fans and you think your last name entitles you to things. If liv made a mistake you should’ve addressed it in the back instead of being unprofessional. Brett is not your dad

chris the wrestling addict @ChristopheDeg13 @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR You may find it funny bu many ppl don’t….I respect you a lot and know you are usually very professional and respectful toward the others so as a fan I just wonder why did you reacted like that ? @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR You may find it funny bu many ppl don’t….I respect you a lot and know you are usually very professional and respectful toward the others so as a fan I just wonder why did you reacted like that ?

Brian E @MysticRhythms87 @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR Why not make it a more interesting news day by letting us know what was with that finish? You don't just no-sell Liv like that without a reason. I know it's a house show and those aren't always taken seriously, but still...it's not like we're asking for much here. @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR Why not make it a more interesting news day by letting us know what was with that finish? You don't just no-sell Liv like that without a reason. I know it's a house show and those aren't always taken seriously, but still...it's not like we're asking for much here.

Jeffrey @jeffritosr @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR You got up way too fast from her finisher.. standing up immediately ruins it for the audience in crowd as well as the one at home.. camera phones are still rolling you have to play your part which I know you do it’s just one mistake @NatbyNature @RyanClarkWZR You got up way too fast from her finisher.. standing up immediately ruins it for the audience in crowd as well as the one at home.. camera phones are still rolling you have to play your part which I know you do it’s just one mistake

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently opened up about the live event incident between Natalya and Morgan. As per Meltzer, the situation was resolved immediately after the match. He also added that Natalya wasn't angry at Morgan, despite the video hinting the same.

Morgan is currently enjoying every second of her first Women's title reign. She's yet to comment on the incident but an explanation from her would certainly answer a lot of burning questions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the situation.

