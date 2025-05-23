Natalya recently made a request to WWE

WWE veteran Natalya revealed in an interview that she asked Triple H for permission to appear on an unexpected show. She said she was interested in what was happening over there.

The Queen of Harts recently competed outside of WWE on more than one occasion. She collided with Miyu Yamashita at Bloodsport XIII and won. She also challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women's Championship last Saturday, which she lost. The multi-time champion isn't done yet.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya revealed that she had asked Triple H to be on EVOLVE. It's a show that mostly features wrestlers who are part of the WWE ID program. The wrestling veteran said she was interested in what's happening on the brand and wanted to be a part of it.

“I was at an EVOLVE taping because I asked WWE, I asked Hunter and the powers that be if I can go to EVOLVE. Because I really am interested in what they’re doing at EVOLVE," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Natalya takes credit for bringing out the best in Charlotte Flair

The Queen is one of, if not, the most decorated woman in WWE history. She has even headlined WrestleMania.

During the interview, Natlaya said she gave Charlotte Flair the rub and brought out the best in her.

''You look at Charlotte Flair. Charlotte wasn’t able to be Charlotte until I brought out a different side in her. So I was able to do that. I gave Charlotte the Nattie rub. I brought out a different side of her, a side of her that she didn’t know existed. So I did the same thing for Kenzie. I did the exact same thing for Kenzie. I’m 42 years old, running circles around a 20-year-old girl. And that’s why when you train in the Dungeon, you learn how to fight for your life,'' she said.

Natalya made her RAW in-ring return this past Monday night. She competed in the Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match, but was unsuccessful.

