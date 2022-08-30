Natalya reflects upon historic WWE match's 30-year milestone

Natalya understands that several of her uncle Bret Hart's matches have stood the test of time.

One of Bret Hart's most iconic matches occurred back in London in 1992, where he defended the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. The Hitman put the title on the line against his brother-in-law, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Bret Hart and the British Bulldog's Intercontinental Championship match at Wembly Stadium at SummerSlam 1992. Nattie took to social media to reflect upon the match and how it continues to inspire today's generation of professional wrestlers:

"30 years ago today! So proud of both my uncles for creating a match people still talk about as one of the "greatest" of all time. Bulldog and Hitman's work in the ring, remains timeless and inspires generations of pro wrestlers to this day. #DungeonStrong," Natalya said in a tweet.

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/grappleklips/s… GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips 30 Years Ago…



WWF Intercontinental Title Match



Champion Bret Hart

vs

Challenger The British Bulldog



WWF SummerSlam

August 29, 1992

*Aired August 31, 1992 30 Years Ago…WWF Intercontinental Title MatchChampion Bret Hart vsChallenger The British BulldogWWF SummerSlam August 29, 1992*Aired August 31, 1992 https://t.co/N2M0bqqhTK 30 years ago today! So proud of both my uncles for creating a match people still talk about as one of the “greatest” of all time. Bulldog and Hitman’s work in the ring, remains timeless and inspires generations of pro wrestlers to this day. #DungeonStrong 30 years ago today! So proud of both my uncles for creating a match people still talk about as one of the “greatest” of all time. Bulldog and Hitman’s work in the ring, remains timeless and inspires generations of pro wrestlers to this day. #DungeonStrong twitter.com/grappleklips/s…

Natalya recently reunited with her uncle Bret Hart

Over the weekend at the Fiterman Sports Group's Autograph Show of Texas, several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars were present. Those in attendance included Nattie and her uncle Bret Hart.

Nattie happily took to social media to post a picture of her and Bret Hart, teasing the two doing something together in the future:

"Up to something... @BretHart *black heart emoji*," Natalya said in a tweet.

While it's currently unknown what Nattie and Bret might be planning, it is easily something that has captured the imagination of those within the WWE Universe.

Did you know that today was the 30th anniversary of Bret Hart and The British Bulldog's Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam 1992? What are some of your favorite Bret Hart matches? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who will never join All Elite Wrestling

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bret Hart do something with Natalya in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron