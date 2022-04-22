"No one can touch me" - Natalya responds to NXT Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya has responded to Nikkita Lyons' tweet after their recent backstage incident on NXT 2.0.

Lyons and Nattie have been at odds since the latest edition of NXT 2.0. Following Natalya's attack on Cora Jade, Lyons interrupted The Queen of Harts' interview to say that once she was done with Lash Legend, she was coming for the third-generation superstar.

In response, the former SmackDown Women's Champion asserted that she did not attack Jade and it was just self-defense:

"What happened between me & Cora wasn’t an attack, it was self-defense. All the women who thrive in NXT & move to Raw or Smackdown, come after me first. Seems the NXT womens locker room thinks I’m the easy target. You’re no different, @Nikkita_wwe. 645 wins, no one can touch me!," tweeted Natalya.

Natalya has stirred up the NXT 2.0 women's locker room

The Queen of Harts returned to NXT 2.0 a couple of weeks ago to put the women's locker room on notice with a clear warning about her intentions. The 39-year-old superstar first confronted Cora Jade and informed her that her future was bleak.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Nattie defeated Tatum Paxley. After the match, she praised Paxley on Twitter, but warned her not to come seeking revenge, seemingly putting the entire division on notice:

"The girl with the least amount of matches versus the woman with the most. You’re this good, this early, @TatumPaxley. So you definitely had to be beaten. I cut you down in your house, so you don’t come looking for me in mine," tweeted the Queen of Harts.

The self-proclaimed Best of All Time (B.O.A.T) seems to have already collated a list of opponents within her first couple of weeks in NXT 2.0. Like Dolph Ziggler in the men's division, she seems primed for a career rennaissance in the developmental territory.

With Cora Jade, Tatum Paxley and Nikkita Lyons all having something to prove, which feud are you looking forward to in NXT 2.0? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell