Natalya responds to rumors that she has heat with backstage figures in WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya has responded to rumors of heat backstage within the company.

Nattie is one of WWE's longest-serving female competitors, joining the developmental ranks in 2007 after a run on the independent scene. She has been a main roster talent for over a decade, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, the WWE Divas Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during her run.

Recently, however, rumors circulated that the veteran talent might have developed something of an attitude problem backstage in WWE. According to Ringside News, Nattie's behavior was so obnoxious before last Friday's SmackDown that Vince McMahon almost had to be involved.

This is something that multiple parties, including the Queen of Harts herself, have debunked. Upon seeing the Ringside News article, Nattie responded to them on Twitter as her "assistant."

"THIS IS BOB. Natalya’s assistant. Your article is COMPLETE S**T," Nattie wrote.

Natalya and her real-life husband TJ Wilson had an exchange about her "attitude"

Nattie has consistently denied any problems in several scathing social media posts.

This included a response to her real-life husband Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson), who claimed he would talk to Vince McMahon regarding The Queen of Harts' attitude.

"You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I’m so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I’ve been bad. Someone better spank me.#PG14Nattie," she tweeted.

Natalya managed Tyson Kidd in two championship-winning tag teams. The couple was also featured on the main cast of the Total Divas reality series.

It will be interesting to see if more reports about Nattie's backstage attitude surface in the near future. Do you think the rumors are true? Sound off in the comments below!

