"Someone better sp**k me" - Superstar asks message be sent to Vince McMahon while debunking rumor

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently responded to her husband Tyson Kidd's (real name TJ Wilson) tweet about having a word with Vince McMahon on her attitude.

Last week on the blue brand, Nattie interrupted Liv Morgan's promo. The former claimed she was the reason Morgan cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract and won the SmackDown Women's Title from Ronda Rousey.

Apart from the ring, Nattie is very active on social media and regularly exchanges words with fellow superstars or voices her thoughts on fan reactions. A couple of hours ago, she responded to an article claiming that she had backstage heat with writers and producers, to which TJ Wilson shared his thoughts.

Natalya responded to the tweet stating that her husband should talk to Mr. McMahon about her bad attitude. The former champion added that she gets title opportunities and TV time across all the brands in WWE.

"You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I’m so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I’ve been bad. Someone better spank me.#PG14Nattie," tweeted Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature #PG14Nattie twitter.com/tjwilson/statu… TJ Wilson @TJWilson I’m definitely going to have to talk to Mr McMahon about your attitude, Natalya twitter.com/natbynature/st… I’m definitely going to have to talk to Mr McMahon about your attitude, Natalya twitter.com/natbynature/st… You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I’m so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I’ve been bad. Someone better spank me. You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I’m so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I’ve been bad. Someone better spank me. 😈#PG14Nattie twitter.com/tjwilson/statu… https://t.co/2nCxGbRXPj

Natalya opened up about Vince McMahon's minimal interest in her uncle's career

Bret Hart became a household name in pro wrestling during the late 80s to early 90s. His niece, Natalya, followed in her father's and uncle's footsteps and signed with WWE in 2007.

On the After The Bell podcast, Nattie talked about Bret Hart's struggles in his early days in WWE. While Vince McMahon did not even want to make eye contact with him, Hart overcame the odds and became an icon.

“Bret Hart was told that he was never gonna make it,” Natalya said. “Vince McMahon didn’t even wanna make eye contact with Bret Hart when he first met him. Later on, Bret would become one of Vince’s most valuable players in the industry, and Bret’s still iconic and still so talked about today when Bret was once dismissed.”

Nattie @NatbyNature “Everyone has a gift inside of themselves. You just have to find it.” -Bret Hart #WWEonAE “Everyone has a gift inside of themselves. You just have to find it.” -Bret Hart #WWEonAE https://t.co/8eCgOFKuVS

Even after Bret's retirement, Natalya has kept the legacy of the Hart Family alive with her participation in WWE. She and TJ Wilson also help in training wrestlers in their Dungeon 2.0. You can read more about Liv Morgan's experience with them here.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far