"I can't work anything" - Natalya responds to WWE Legend roasting her on Twitter

WWE Superstar Natalya took to social media to respond to a roast from WWE Legend Lance Storm.

Nattie has been working with the recently returned B-Fab of Hit Row on the WWE Live Event circuit. She earned two victories over Fab when the company hosted two Live Events in Canada on October 1st and 2nd respectively. However, she took some time away from her in-ring exploits to tweet about her cats.

Nattie's kitchen was visible in the photo. This prompted a response from Lance Storm, who asked Nattie why there were so many ovens in her kitchen. The Queen of Harts was quick to respond that she never uses any of the visible ovens, and in fact, cannot operate any of her kitchen appliances. It is unclear if the former SmackDown Women's Champion's comments are tongue-in-cheek or not.

"The crazy thing about my kitchen… is I can’t work anything. I’ve never turned the oven on by myself. Ever. Nor do I plan on it," Natalya tweeted.

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/lancestorm/sta… Lance Storm @LanceStorm How many more ovens? twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… How many more ovens? twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… The crazy thing about my kitchen… is I can’t work anything. I’ve never turned the oven on by myself. Ever. Nor do I plan on it The crazy thing about my kitchen… is I can’t work anything. I’ve never turned the oven on by myself. Ever. Nor do I plan on it😂 twitter.com/lancestorm/sta…

Nattie recently also tweeted a tribute to her latest Live Event opponent B-Fab. You can read about it by clicking here.

Another WWE Superstar responded to Natalya's tweet

Although Natalya's post was initially made in response to Lance Storm, another WWE veteran has chimed in.

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil said 'oh, we know' in response to Nattie's comments on working her appliances. This seems to imply that the Queen of Harts is a sub-par chef.

This may have rung true for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who responded with a single emoji.

What did you think of Natalya's post? What do you think of her kitchen? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far