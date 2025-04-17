Natalya reveals her pick for the greatest wrestler of all time (Exclusive)

Natalya joined WWE in 2007 after watching several family members become megastars in the wrestling business. In an exclusive interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion explained why her uncle Bret Hart is the greatest professional wrestler ever.

Hart won the WWE Championship five times and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice during his legendary wrestling career. The 67-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2006 and as a Hart Foundation member in 2019. On April 18, his WrestleMania 13 match against Steve Austin will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame as an Immortal Moment.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya described Hart as a "master" in the ring:

"Bret is arguably, pound-for-pound, I think the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, as far as professional wrestler. I'm not talking about when you think about the entertainers like The Rock or John Cena. Bret, at its core, he is the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, and I truly believe that because when you look at his body of work, people are still talking about Bret's matches. He's going into the Hall of Fame for the third time because he's a master storyteller." [4:24 – 5:02]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya reveal how her appearances in GCW Bloodsport and the NWA's Crockett Cup materialized.

Natalya on Bret Hart inspiring CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Although he grew up in a wrestling family, Roman Reigns credits Bret Hart as one of his biggest inspirations. CM Punk has also made it no secret that he is a huge fan of The Hitman.

Natalya believes Punk and Reigns' admiration for the Canadian further cements his status as an all-time great:

"So, while he may not be The Rock or John Cena, as far as being that entertainer, as far as being a professional wrestler, mat wrestler, in the ring storyteller, pound-for-pound, I think he is the greatest, personally, and I'm biased, but if you ask all of your favorites, if you ask Roman Reigns who inspired him to get into wrestling, Roman will tell you it was Bret. When you're asking CM Punk, who is your favorite? He will say Bret The Hitman Hart. He's just a wrestler's wrestler, and he's your favorite wrestler's wrestler." [5:02 – 5:36]

Hart held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice with Natalya's late father, Jim Neidhart. He won several other titles throughout his career, including the Intercontinental and United States championships.

