Natalya reveals Tyson Kidd's in-ring return status (Exclusive)

Former three-time Tag Team Champion in WWE, Tyson Kidd's in-ring career came to a tragic end in 2015. During a dark match on RAW in June 2015, Tyson Kidd suffered a spinal cord injury after taking Samoa Joe's "Muscle Buster" move. This ultimately led to Tyson Kidd retiring from in-ring action, and he revealed how lucky he was to survive that injury and still be alive.

WWE Superstar and wife of Tyson Kidd, Natalya recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview during which she spoke about whether fans could see Kidd make an in-ring return. You can watch the full video here.

"Never Say Never" - Natalya on Tyson Kidd returning to the ring

In the last few years, the likes of Edge and Daniel Bryan have returned from career-ending injuries. Natalya revealed how Tyson Kidd's injury is different than Edge and Bryan's but at the same time stated "Never Say Never."

"TJ Was so loved and so respected by people backstage and in front of the camera, but I think, you know, I'm one of those people where I say 'Never Say Never'. But I feel like TJ is at a point in his life, especially with his health where he is really content with where he's at as far as not returning to the ring. Again, I still say 'Never Say Never', anything in WWE can happen. That's the fun part of WWE, you can always expect the unexpected. But it's hard to say. I think TJ's injury was so different than Edge and it was so different than Daniel Bryan. His injury was, you know, his neck was broken at the base of his brain. So it's a much different injury and it's much more risky for him to return. So, he's just very lucky that he is alive and he is well. But thank you so much, I'll tell him that you guys are thinking of him."

TYSON KIDD HASN'T WRESTLED IN 5 YEARS BUT HE'S FINALLY BACK TO TRAINING IN THE RING AND IS IN INCREDIBLE SHAPE!! pic.twitter.com/BlDjJd7Rpi — Pulkit - AOT spoilers (@MahaIicia) August 6, 2020

Fans can catch Natalya at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

