Natalya names the two stars who convinced her not to retire in 2006

WWE Superstar Natalya revealed that Bret Hart and The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan were influential in convincing her not to retire back in 2006.

Natalya, a proud member of the Hart family, signed with WWE in 2007. Before getting into WWE, she tore her ankle wrestling in Japan. She currently performs on WWE SmackDown.

The 39-year-old recently spoke on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast and revealed she met Billy Corgan at Bret Hart's Hall of Fame Ceremony:

“I remember when I tore my ACL, I think in 2006, I was wrestling in Japan. I remember telling Bret Hart right before his Hall of Fame ceremony, I said, ‘I think this is a sign I need to get out of this.’ Bret said, ‘No, you have to keep going.' There were a couple of really influential people, including Billy Corgan, who I met at Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame ceremony. He’s somebody that I’m really good friends with today.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

The former SmackDown Women's Championship said she tore her ACL, LCL, and PCL while attempting a moonsault:

“A lot of people don’t realize how much Billy was influential in my earlier years...because when I met him, that was one of the hardest times of my career because I was told that I'd be out 9-12 months. I tore my ACL in Japan doing a moonsault. I tore my ACL, LCL, PCL, and shattered my kneecap. It was just a mishap, a little language barrier where I thought I was doing a press, and the person that was catching me didn’t take the bump. So I did a backflip to my feet with my legs straight.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Dana Brooke feels Natalya deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke picked Natalya as the female superstar who deserves a Hall of Fame induction next.

Brooke spoke with NBC 5 Chicago, where she labelled Natalya "a living legend." She added that WWE would do well to present Nattie with the honour while she's still wrestling:

"She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it'd have to be Natalya. You know, I know she’s not retired but she's a legend, a living legend. That’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she's now. It doesn’t mean she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment." (H/T - 411 Mania)

