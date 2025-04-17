Natalya says "greatest unsigned female wrestler" traveled 18 hours to train with her (Exclusive)

Natalya has competed in more WWE matches than any woman in the company's history. Ahead of her GCW Bloodsport debut, The Queen of Harts explained why she chose Miyu Yamashita as her opponent.
In 2024, Natalya enjoyed watching Shayna Baszler appear in GCW ahead of WrestleMania XL. Inspired by Baszler's win over Masha Slamovich, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will face Yamashita at Bloodsport XIII on April 17.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya revealed she previously trained with Yamashita at her wrestling dungeon in Florida:
"I want Miyu because Miyu has trained with me in my dungeon and I believe, in my heart of hearts, that she is the greatest unsigned Japanese female wrestler in the world. If not, the greatest unsigned female wrestler in the world. She is phenomenal. She's a striker, but she's also a mat technician. When she's come and trained with me, she can do it all. She's phenomenal, but she has this energy about her." [7:40 – 8:05]
Natalya added that Yamashita once traveled from Japan to America for a training session:
"One time she came to train with me, Bill, and this is maybe a year ago. Miyu traveled from Tokyo to train with me for one day. She traveled 18 hours to get to me to train because that's how passionate she is." [8:05 – 8:22]
Watch the video above to hear the WWE star explain why many of today's wrestlers look up to her uncle Bret Hart.
Natalya predicts big things for Miyu Yamashita
Over the last decade, Miyu Yamashita has mostly performed for the Japanese promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. She has also appeared in Ring of Honor and TNA.
Natalya has kept tabs on Yamashita's career and is looking forward to sharing the ring with her:
"I've been following a lot of her matches, and I'm watching her work. She's phenomenal. I think she's one of the greatest unsigned female independent talent in the world, so I handpicked her. I said I want Miyu because I want to remind the world of what I can do, and I wanted to pick the very best to do this match with." [8:25 – 8:42]
In the same interview, the RAW talent disclosed details about her upcoming appearance at the NWA's Crockett Cup event.
