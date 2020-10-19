A few months ago, WWE Superstar Natalya posted a video of her husband and former WWE Superstar, Tyson Kidd, running the ropes. This fueled speculation that Kidd could be looking to come out of retirement and make a return to the squared circle.

Tyson Kidd was forced to retire after he suffered a career-ending injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe in 2015. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was injured when Joe botched his finishing move, The Muscle Buster.

5% of people survive this injury. 16 staples, 4 screws and a rod later and luckily I survived to tell my story. pic.twitter.com/hXpXpA0aAF — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 7, 2015

Tyson Kidd, whose real name is TJ Wilson, currently works as a backstage producer in WWE. His wife Natalya has now provided an update on Kidd's neck and talked about the former WWE Tag Team Champion's role as a WWE producer.

Natalya provides an update on Tyson Kidd's neck; Opens up on his role as a backstage producer

On Table Talk w/ D-Von, Natalya revealed that Kidd's neck is in good condition. The Queen of Harts also talked about her husband's current position in WWE as a producer and said that she has a new-found respect for the job ever since Kidd took on the backstage role.

Good! It's really good! I probably worry about TJ's neck more than he does just because I'm very protective of him, and TJ is good. I mean, he's in a really, really good place. He absolutely loves being a producer in WWE. I've had a different appreciation for the producers because TJ is a producer. He's been a producer for a few years, and it is probably one of the hardest jobs, if not the hardest job, in the company because there's just so many things that I see that TJ has to do and balance. It's just a balancing act all day. So while we as the wrestlers, as the talent, we may be only focusing on one thing - our match - the producers have so many other thing that they're focusing on, and they're also producing multiple matches. They're dealing with multiple people. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

While Natalya did say that her husband's neck is fine, she did not hint at a potential in-ring return for Tyson Kidd.