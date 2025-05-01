Natalya says she can't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of reigning World Champion

WWE veteran Natalya sent an unfiltered warning to her upcoming opponent. She is set for a World Title match outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The Queen of Harts secured a massive victory over Miyu Yamashita on April 17, 2025, at the GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII pay-per-view in Las Vegas. After the bout, the RAW Superstar engaged in a brief, heated physical altercation with the reigning NWA World Women's Champion, Kenzie Paige.

Later, on social media, NWA announced that The Princess would put her championship on the line against the 42-year-old in a one-on-one match. They are scheduled to compete at the Crockett Cup event in Philadelphia on May 17, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In an episode of No Holds Barred on the Toronto Sun, the former Divas Champion described Kenzie Paige as entitled, spoiled, and someone with a bad attitude who expected immediate results. Natalya concluded by stating she couldn't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of the 23-year-old star.

“I have not wrestled Kenzie Paige yet. So, she’s ticked off, she’s pissed off, she’s very entitled and very spoiled and she’s one of those people that wants everything now and she lives in a world of instant gratification, not really understanding that great things take time. I think she has a really bad attitude and I can’t wait to beat the living sh*t out of her pretty much,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out the full episode below for Nattie's comments:

Ad

Kenzie Paige recently crossed line against WWE Superstar Natalya

The animosity between the two women has now been kicked up a notch. The reigning NWA World Women's Champion recently marched into Natalya's stomping ground.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kenzie Paige attacked The Queen of Harts at the latter's training facility, Work Horse Fitness. The WWE Superstar sent an angry message to Paige after the latter crossed the line.

Ad

"Kenzie, you crossed a major line. You snuck into my world, and I'm going to storm into yours. See you at The Crockett Cup," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if Natalya can defeat Kenzie Paige and become the NWA World Women's Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More