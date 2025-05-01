  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Natalya
  • Natalya says she can't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of reigning World Champion

Natalya says she can't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of reigning World Champion

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 01, 2025 18:55 GMT
Natalya is a former WWE Divas Champion. (Photos from Nattie
Natalya is a former WWE Divas Champion. [Photo credit: Natalya's X account]

WWE veteran Natalya sent an unfiltered warning to her upcoming opponent. She is set for a World Title match outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The Queen of Harts secured a massive victory over Miyu Yamashita on April 17, 2025, at the GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII pay-per-view in Las Vegas. After the bout, the RAW Superstar engaged in a brief, heated physical altercation with the reigning NWA World Women's Champion, Kenzie Paige.

Later, on social media, NWA announced that The Princess would put her championship on the line against the 42-year-old in a one-on-one match. They are scheduled to compete at the Crockett Cup event in Philadelphia on May 17, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an episode of No Holds Barred on the Toronto Sun, the former Divas Champion described Kenzie Paige as entitled, spoiled, and someone with a bad attitude who expected immediate results. Natalya concluded by stating she couldn't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of the 23-year-old star.

“I have not wrestled Kenzie Paige yet. So, she’s ticked off, she’s pissed off, she’s very entitled and very spoiled and she’s one of those people that wants everything now and she lives in a world of instant gratification, not really understanding that great things take time. I think she has a really bad attitude and I can’t wait to beat the living sh*t out of her pretty much,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad

Check out the full episode below for Nattie's comments:

youtube-cover
Ad

Kenzie Paige recently crossed line against WWE Superstar Natalya

The animosity between the two women has now been kicked up a notch. The reigning NWA World Women's Champion recently marched into Natalya's stomping ground.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kenzie Paige attacked The Queen of Harts at the latter's training facility, Work Horse Fitness. The WWE Superstar sent an angry message to Paige after the latter crossed the line.

Ad
"Kenzie, you crossed a major line. You snuck into my world, and I'm going to storm into yours. See you at The Crockett Cup," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Only time will tell if Natalya can defeat Kenzie Paige and become the NWA World Women's Champion.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications