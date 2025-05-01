Natalya says she can't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of reigning World Champion

WWE veteran Natalya sent an unfiltered warning to her upcoming opponent. She is set for a World Title match outside of the Stamford-based promotion.
The Queen of Harts secured a massive victory over Miyu Yamashita on April 17, 2025, at the GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII pay-per-view in Las Vegas. After the bout, the RAW Superstar engaged in a brief, heated physical altercation with the reigning NWA World Women's Champion, Kenzie Paige.
Later, on social media, NWA announced that The Princess would put her championship on the line against the 42-year-old in a one-on-one match. They are scheduled to compete at the Crockett Cup event in Philadelphia on May 17, 2025.
In an episode of No Holds Barred on the Toronto Sun, the former Divas Champion described Kenzie Paige as entitled, spoiled, and someone with a bad attitude who expected immediate results. Natalya concluded by stating she couldn't wait to "beat the living sh*t out" of the 23-year-old star.
“I have not wrestled Kenzie Paige yet. So, she’s ticked off, she’s pissed off, she’s very entitled and very spoiled and she’s one of those people that wants everything now and she lives in a world of instant gratification, not really understanding that great things take time. I think she has a really bad attitude and I can’t wait to beat the living sh*t out of her pretty much,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]
Check out the full episode below for Nattie's comments:
Kenzie Paige recently crossed line against WWE Superstar Natalya
The animosity between the two women has now been kicked up a notch. The reigning NWA World Women's Champion recently marched into Natalya's stomping ground.
In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kenzie Paige attacked The Queen of Harts at the latter's training facility, Work Horse Fitness. The WWE Superstar sent an angry message to Paige after the latter crossed the line.
"Kenzie, you crossed a major line. You snuck into my world, and I'm going to storm into yours. See you at The Crockett Cup," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
Only time will tell if Natalya can defeat Kenzie Paige and become the NWA World Women's Champion.