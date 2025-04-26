Natalya sends warning to her upcoming world title match opponent outside WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya is set for a massive world championship encounter outside of the Stamford-based promotion. She has now issued a stern warning to her opponent.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend, The Queen of Harts went one-on-one with Miyu Yamashita at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event in Las Vegas on April 17, 2025. The bout, which saw a referee stoppage at 7:14, resulted in a big win for the RAW Superstar.

Post-match, Nattie got involved in a physical altercation with reigning NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige following a heated verbal exchange. This led to the NWA promotion announcing that The Princess would defend her title against Natalya at the Crockett Cup event on May 17, 2025, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Recently, Kenzie Page attacked the WWE Superstar while she was training at her Work Horse Fitness facility. This has angered Natalya, who sent a bold warning to the 23-year-old star on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kenzie, you crossed a major line. You snuck into my world, and I'm going to storm into yours. See you at The Crockett Cup!" she wrote.

Natalya shares how The Rock helps WWE Superstars backstage

The Rock last appeared on WWE TV at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. At the premium live event, John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, and the two legends laid waste to Cody Rhodes. Many expected The Great One to return during the Cena-Rhodes Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41, but that did not happen.

Meanwhile, speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, ahead of The Show of Shows, The Queen of Harts revealed that Dwayne Johnson was the ''sweetest'' person backstage despite his on-screen heel persona.

"The Rock is honestly one of the sweetest people. I know he's a bad guy on TV, but he makes time for everyone. Every time I've ever seen Dwayne backstage, he gives everybody a hug. He makes time for everyone. He takes pictures. You can talk to him. You can tell him ideas. He remembers the last time he talked to you," she said.

Only time will tell if Natalya wins the NWA World Women's Championship by defeating Kenzie Page next month.

