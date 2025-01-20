Natalya sends birthday wishes to 60-time WWE champion

A former WWE champion recently celebrated his 53rd birthday. His fellow star Natalya sent him birthday wishes online.

R-Truth is one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars of all time. He is a fan favorite due to his incredible comic timing and humorous antics. Truth has had quite a successful career in the WWE. He won the 24/7 Championship a staggering 54 times and altogether held a WWE title 60 times, which includes the US Title and tag titles, during his tenure with the company.

Many in the WWE Universe feel R-Truth keeps aging in reverse with each year. He recently celebrated his 53rd birthday and still looks as good as he did 20 years ago. The former Divas Champion also acknowledged this when she wished him on social media.

"Happy birthday to one of my favorite people, @ronkillings1! No one is reverse aging quite like him!!!!!! Very grateful for your friendship, Truth. 🙏🎂"

Natalya sent a message to Chad Gable after his recent loss on WWE RAW

When Chad Gable asked RAW GM Adam Pearce to set up a match for him against the best luchador in the world, the latter agreed. However, Gable didn't anticipate what would happen next.

His surprise opponent was revealed to be Penta, who was making his WWE debut. The two men put on an incredible match, but the former AEW star came out on top.

Following the bout, Gable took to social media to say that his match against Penta made him realize why he fell in love with professional wrestling. The former Women's Champion commented on Gable's post and called him a true artist for his performance in the match.

"You’re amazing, Gable. A true artist," she wrote.

Natalya hasn't competed on RAW since December 16, 2024. It will be interesting to see when she will make her return to the red brand.

