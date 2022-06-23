"I’m going to beat some respect into Ronda Rousey" - Former Women’s Champion sends bold threat ahead of Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey and Natalya's matchup at Money in the Bank is about more than the SmackDown Women's Championship...it's about respect.

While Rousey has earned the respect of many in the WWE Universe over the years, Natalya seems to believe the former UFC star doesn't have respect for the wrestling industry at all.

Natalya was a guest on this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the potential battle of submissions between the Sharpshooter and the armbar, Nattie implied that Rousey didn't have respect for professional wrestling but was going to beat it into her at Money in the Bank:

"As far as respect goes, though, you look at the Sharpshooter, you look at the armbar. You look at the history of those two submissions. Ronda perfected her submission in one end of the world, in one sport. And I perfected mine in another," Natalya said. "But I have the respect of the sport. I have the respect of the female locker room, and I'm gonna beat some respect into Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, and there's not a damn thing that she's gonna do about it. " [50:51 - 51:14]

Natalya wants to be the first woman to make Ronda Rousey tap out

Ronda Rousey has never tapped out in MMA or WWE. Natalya believes that making The Baddest Woman on the Planet tap out would be an incredible accolade to add to her list of world records.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Nattie stated her intention to make Rousey tap out to the Sharpshooter:

"To be able to make Ronda tap out. I look at my list of accolades at WWE and being the woman with the most matches in the history of any woman in pro wrestling, being the one with the most wins, most pay-per-views. I mean, I've got world records coming in every single day," Natalya said. (...) "So that'll be really cool for Ronda to face me on that day, Money in the Bank, when she gets her back broken in my beautiful Sharpshooter, and we set a new world record." [52:30 - 53:10]

WWE @WWE @RondaRousey #WWETheBump No better way to learn about RESPECT than feeling the pain of a Sharpshooter by @NatbyNature No better way to learn about RESPECT than feeling the pain of a Sharpshooter by @NatbyNature @RondaRousey #WWETheBump https://t.co/BIUhiQeGfw

Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya on July 2 at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

