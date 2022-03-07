"Your dad is watching out for you" - Natalya sends heartfelt message to SmackDown star after beating her

Natalya is about to touch 14 years on the WWE main roster. Currently the longest-tenured woman in the company and one of the longest-tenured active superstars, there is little doubt about her spot in the Hall of Fame once she is retired. Upon her long-awaited return to Montreal, Canada, she defeated a fellow-SmackDown star and sent a heartfelt message as well.

Natalya has been active on the blue brand in 2022. She was recently in a storyline with Aliyah where she was involved in the fastest match in WWE history at 3 seconds. Unfortunately for the veteran, she was on the losing side of things.

That wasn't the case when WWE returned to Montreal for the Road to WrestleMania Live Event tour. It was the first time that the promotion returned to Canada since the pandemic, and Natalya picked up a big win by beating the popular SmackDown star Shotzi via submission.

After the event, she sent a heartfelt message to the young upstart, who lost her father Paul Urbanski earlier this year:

It was a classy gesture from the veteran, who is one of the most highly-revered women on the WWE roster.

What's next for Natalya on the road to WrestleMania?

Nattie @NatbyNature

(AND when you’re a Hart, all of Canada is your hometown! ) I haven’t been to Canada since before the pandemic. Feels like a lifetime ago. I’m really looking forward to being back tonight in Montreal doing what I love with people I love. Can’t wait to see you all soon! #wwelive (AND when you’re a Hart, all of Canada is your hometown! I haven’t been to Canada since before the pandemic. Feels like a lifetime ago. I’m really looking forward to being back tonight in Montreal doing what I love with people I love. Can’t wait to see you all soon! #wwelive (AND when you’re a Hart, all of Canada is your hometown!😜) https://t.co/uUGd4vMuxe

Natalya's last televised match was on SmackDown on February 25th, where she lost to the newcomer Xia Li. Before that, she picked up a victory over Aliyah who she has lost to on multiple occasions this year.

From the look of things, there are no serious plans for the former women's champion. Given that the RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team title matches are all set in stone, there isn't anything else in place.

There is no word about whether WWE plans to bring back the Women's Battle Royal. It was done up until WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In 2020, the company couldn't allow too many superstars in a single ring due to COVID protocols.

Things are different this time around, and hopefully, The Queen Of Harts gets to have another appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Kaushik Das