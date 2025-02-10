Natalya sends a message after Triple H quietly releases former champion from WWE

Natalya has now sent a message after Triple H quietly released another superstar. This star is a former champion and has achieved some success in the company.

Among several stars who were recently cut, Giovanni Vinci also lost his place in WWE. The former Imperium member was separated from the faction and booked as a singles star. It appeared he was in line for a big push, but he lost two matches fast and never gained momentum afterward.

It was recently reported that Triple H is the one responsible for cutting stars from the roster. Dave Meltzer reported that it was The Game who made the cuts for different stars from the roster. Vinci's release was quiet as well, with the star being let go from the company along with several others like Paul Ellering, AOP, and Elektra Lopez, among others.

Giovanni Vinci sent a message earlier today discussing his release, and he broke his silence on the matter gracefully, thanking everyone involved. He received well-wishes from his fans, and now Natalya has also responded.

The star shared several praying emojis showing that she was wishing him the best and appreciated his message and the manner in which he bid farewell.

It remains to be seen what's next for the star. Fans are staying tuned to find out if Triple H will release any other stars.

