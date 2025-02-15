Natalya sends a rare heartfelt message following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was full of ups and downs as the company continued the build to Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, many superstars, including Natalya, showered their other halves with love on Valentine's Day.

The WWE Universe is no stranger to superstars' romantic relationships outside the ring. Natalya and TJ Wilson are one of the most prominent couples in the industry, and they have been together for decades. The Queen of Harts penned a rare heartfelt message for Wilson after Friday Night SmackDown.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Natalya highlighted Wilson's loyalty and integrity in their relationship. She took to Instagram to share several pictures with the multi-time Tag Team Champion. Here's what she wrote about the former Tyson Kidd in the post's caption:

"TJ, the definition of loyalty and integrity. And if you are friends with TJ, you’ve got a friend for life. IYKYK 💌🏹💘 #valentinesday @tjwilson711," Natalya wrote.

You can view The Queen of Harts' post here.

Natalya wants to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Last year, Natalya returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a brief absence and joined WWE RAW. The Queen of Harts made it her mission to win the newly introduced Women's Intercontinental Championship but lost to IYO SKY in the first round of a tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder.

Despite the setback, she hasn't given up on her goal. In an interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya said she wanted to win the title and had made it one of her goals for 2025. The veteran wanted to add her lineage to the title.

"I feel like my goal for this year is to win the IC Title, because I feel like, for me it's a very big [thing]. The IC Title is, I feel like, a title for the workhorses. [Interviewer brings up the Hart Dynasty connection] With my family connection and just everything that I've worked for, I would love to be a Women's IC Champion, and I would love to be a part of some really great storylines. I have so much faith in Triple H that we're going to get there, and it's just timing is everything. I'm waiting for that right storyline." [From 3:50 to 4:20]

It'll be interesting to see if The Queen of Harts can capture the title in the coming months.

