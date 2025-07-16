Natalya shares heartbreaking message after WWE RAW

WWE legend Natalya recently took to social media to share a heartwrenching message after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Queen of Harts posted about her cousin's death anniversary.

Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment. In recent times, the legend has been selflessly helping up-and-coming stars on WWE Evolve. She also recently participated in the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, which ultimately ended in Stephanie Vaquer's favor.

The Queen of Harts recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartbreaking message on her cousin, Matt's, death anniversary. Matthew was diagnosed with Necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease) in 1996 and passed away on July 16 in the same year at only 13.

Nattie wrote that Matt was always in her heart, and she couldn't wait to share how special he was in her book, where she would give her cousin the spotlight he deserved.

"Always thinking of you, Matt. Always in our hearts. Forever. I can't wait to share in my book, how special you were. To honor you and give you the spotlight you so deserve [heart emoji]," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Natalya's Instagram Story below:

WWE legend Natalya sent a message after wrestling in ROW

During ROW (Reality of Wrestling) Hart and Soul, Natalya locked horns with Promise Braxton in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the bout ultimately ended in The Queen of Harts' favor.

Following the match, Nattie sent a message on Instagram, thanking Braxton for pushing her to her limits in ROW. The WWE legend also added that she felt hungrier than she had ever been.

"I’m on the run of my life. Thank you for pushing me to my limits, @promise.braxton and reminding me that I’m more hungry now than I’ve ever been. That's the best way to be in the game. I am women’s wrestling and so are you— #lowkeylegend #Nattie You can catch the match now @realityofwrestling youtube."

Check out her Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Natalya's future on WWE's main roster.

