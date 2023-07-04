Natalya shares a heartfelt note after another upset during WWE title match on Monday Night RAW

On tonight's WWE RAW, former Divas Champion Natalya suffered another big upset when she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The 41-year-old had another chance at the Judgment Day member, whose recent form has caused her to doubt herself as a performer.

However, Nattie was prepared for Ripley tonight as she attacked the Women's World Champion during her arrival. The two female wrestlers put on a hard-fought bout that proved that wrestling veteran still has a place in WWE.

Despite her brave efforts, The Queen of Harts was defeated by The Eradicator, who crushed her off with her Riptide maneuver, followed by a savage assault after the match.

The former Divas Champion took to Twitter with her chin up, claiming that the Women’s World Championship might not be for her. The 41-year-old also thanked the WWE Universe for believing in her.

“Tonight was personal. It was an apology to myself for putting up with what I didn’t deserve. Thank you so much to everyone who still believes in me, even when I didn’t always believe in myself. It truly means the world to me,” Nattie wrote.

Check out former Divas Champion’s tweet below:

It truly takes gut to accept defeats, and The Queen of Harts left no stone unturned to do so after her match against Rhea Ripley. Only time will tell what Natalya has planned ahead of her time in the company.

