Natalya shares heartfelt update on the anniversary of her grandfather's passing

Natalya is a third-generation WWE Superstar and a member of the Hart wrestling family. She recently shared a message on the 20th anniversary of her grandfather Stu Hart's passing.

Wrestling was in Nattie's blood from the moment she was born. She was the middle child of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Elizabeth Hart. Her mother is the sixth child of Stu, one of the most important figures in wrestling history.

Several WWE legends came through Stu's famed wrestling school – often referred to as the Hart Dungeon – including Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Edge, Chris Jericho, Jake Roberts, and many more. Natalya is the only woman to ever go through the dungeon.

In a heartfelt post on her X account, The Queen of Harts remembered her grandfather's career on the 20th anniversary of his death. She was amazed that Stu Hart had a match against the legendary Gorgeous George.

"20 years since my grandfather Stu’s passing… I’m always amazed at all he accomplished. Like main eventing a show with Gorgeous George. Magic!" Natalya wrote.

For those who don't know, Gorgeous George was one of the greatest wrestlers to come from the First Golden Age of Professional Wrestling in the 1940s to the 1950s. He was a huge influence on pop culture icons such as Muhammad Ali and James Brown.

Natalya on being the only woman to be trained in the Hart Dungeon

In an interview with The Sun back in 2018, Natalya opened up about being the only woman to ever come out of the Hart Dungeon. She received no special treatment and was thankful for the experience because it prepared her for the wrestling industry.

"There was only one other girl in there with me and about 25 different guys coming in and out over the years," Nattie said. "So for the most part there were only men to train with. We got treated all the same. I'm grateful for those days because nothing was handed to me. It made me stronger. Training with men made me tougher."

Natalya and her husband Tyson Kidd, who is also a product of the Hart Dungeon, opened up their own wrestling training facility called The Dungeon 2.0. They have been helping current WWE and AEW stars improve their skills in the ring.

