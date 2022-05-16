Natalya shares a throwback picture of the Hart Family

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently shared a throwback photograph of the Hart Family on the occasion of International Family Day.

The third-generation superstar recently defeated Cora Jade in the main event of NXT 2.0 last week. The feud between the two women commenced when The Queen of Harts interrupted Jade's address to NXT fans on how she has influenced her career in the industry.

Nikkita Lyons also made Natalya her target when the latter put the NXT women's locker room on notice on her return to the developmental brand.

WWE recently took to Twitter to talk about families in the sports entertainment business. The two-time women's champion responded with an image of Bret Hart, Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith, and herself.

Natalya with Bret Hart, Tyson Kidd, and David Hart Smith

Last week on SmackDown, the Queen of Harts and Shayna Baszler faced Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles but were unsuccessful. Hart and Baszler have been working as a tag team since WrestleMania 38, where they competed in a Fatal Four Way match for the tag team titles.

Natalya has been on a roll with throwback photos on social media

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has often captivated fans with throwback photos of the Hart family.

Last month, she shared a photo of a cheque written by her grandfather, Stu Hart, to wrestling legend Ethel Johnson, dated 1954. Johnson was a pioneer in women's wrestling and was one of the first female African-American champions. Johnson was associated with the Hart family wrestling promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

Additionally, she shared an image with her grandmother, Helen Hart. She stated that she was the original Queen of Harts and that she idolized her grandmother while growing up.

Nattie @NatbyNature A check my grandfather wrote to Ethel Johnson for her work she did in Stampede Wrestling. Ethel was a pioneer in women’s wrestling. She was also one of Stu’s favorite female performers. (1954) A check my grandfather wrote to Ethel Johnson for her work she did in Stampede Wrestling. Ethel was a pioneer in women’s wrestling. She was also one of Stu’s favorite female performers. (1954) https://t.co/0aQ2odqKuU

While the self-proclaimed 'Best of All Time' has been making regular appearances on the developmental brand, it is yet to be seen whether Nattie will compete for the NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

