"This is extremely hard" - WWE Superstar Natalya offers advice to young talents

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has offered up some advice for young wrestlers who want to break into the world of wrestling.

The Hart Dungeon graduate has had a trailblazing career in WWE. She started as a manager and slowly transitioned into a WWE performer. The Queen of Harts managed to capture the WWE Divas Championship in her early days and has enjoyed a long tenure in the company.

In a recent interview with So Catch, Natalya gave advice to rookies on how to follow their passion of becoming a wrestler:

“The most important thing I can give anyone is to find your passion... If you don’t feel this in your heart, and you’re not passionate about this, and you’re not willing to put in the work. It’s not something for the faint of heart. This is extremely hard. This is a career and it’s very grueling. It’s very rewarding, but you have to love this... And so for me, especially when I go to NXT the one thing that I really look for anything is that passion. The passion will take you to the top.” [H/T - Wrestlezone]

Natalya has always demonstrated her passion and love for wrestling. It seems to come naturally to the veteran, as most of her family members have ties in the world of professional wrestling.

Natalya opens up about working with Shayna Bazler

Shayna Baszler has dominated every sport she has been a part of. Similar to Ronda Rousey, Baszler translated her MMA background into a successful wrestling career. Before moving to the main roster, The Queen of Spades won the NXT Women's Championship on two different occasions.

Ever since she arrived on the main roster, the 41-year-old has mainly worked in the tag team division. During the Pandemic era, Baszler teamed up with Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Speaking with So Catch, The Queen of Harts opened up about working with Baszler, praising the former UFC star's passion and drive:

“I like being busy and I think with Shayna, we actually are very similar. She’s a submission specialist. I came from the dungeon. We both are very grounded. She’s overall like a really cool person to be around... She has a lot of passion for the industry. It’s really cool to work with her. She brings a lot to the table and going back to passion, she’s somebody that just has a lot of passion...” [H/T - Wrestlezone]

Natalya and Baszler were last seen feuding with Sasha Banks and Naomi where they lost the match against the champions.

