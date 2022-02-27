Natalya shares update on 'suspected broken jaw' after match at WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared details of a 'suspected broken jaw' following her match against Xia Li on SmackDown.

Natalya has been involved in a feud with Xia Li ever since the latter arrived on the blue brand. Li has been booked as "The Protector" on the blue brand and is shown as someone who stands up to the bullies.

She started a feud with Natalya when the latter relentlessly bullied Aliyah on SmackDown. They locked horns in a singles match on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown that saw Li compete in her first match on the show. It was an impressive debut that forced fans to take notice of the debuting star.

One of the spots in the match saw Xia Li hit her opponent with a brutal spin kick. The move left Natalya visibly shaken, and soon after, she was pinned, allowing Li to pick up the victory in her debut match.

Following the show, Natalya took to Twitter. She hinted at a potentially broken jaw in a statement issued by her 'assistant.' It was a smart move from the veteran to make Li's brutal kick look more credible even after their match had ended. Her first post on the topic read:

"This is Natalya's assistant. Ms Neidhart has a suspected broken jaw, and had to shout at me via the notes app and rude hand gestures this morning. This is NOT ACCEPTABLE. I want to hear her silky voice again."

A few hours later, Natalya posted an update confirming that it was not a serious injury. Her 'assistant' explained on Twitter that the veteran didn't suffer from a broken jaw and is back to shouting like before. The details shared in the update are as follows:

"UPDATE! This is Natalya's assistant. After a tense four hours, Ms Neidhart's broken jaw has healed beautifully and she's shouting at me again just fine. What a warrior she is!"

Natalya has spent the last couple of months working with budding talents on WWE SmackDown. She is currently being booked as a heel who takes pride in holding multiple women's records in WWE history.

Huge return on WWE SmackDown

After a long time, the women's division on WWE SmackDown has started to focus on feuds other than the title picture. The latest episode saw former Women's Champion Sasha Banks make a huge return on the show and reunite with Naomi.

As confirmed on SmackDown, Team B.A.D. is back in action on the blue brand. They also revealed intentions to challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey is set to compete in her first-ever match on SmackDown next week. She will face Sonya Deville in a singles match following the latter's recent interference in Rousey's ongoing feud with Charlotte Flair.

